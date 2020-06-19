Sumner Clinic permanently closed

SUMNER — Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood announced Friday that the Sumner Clinic here is one of three GLH satellite health care facilities that, effective today, have permanently closed.

In a noontime announcement on its website — glh.org — and Facebook page, the hospital posted a flyer about the closings, which also include Kilmichael Clinic in Montgomery County and Lexington Primary Care Clinic in Holmes County.

"Due to the recent COVID-19 event and the financial effects, Kilmichael Clinic, Lexington Primary Care Clinic and Sumner Clinic will not be reopening. The decision to close the clinics was not an easy one, but we appreciate you allowing our providers to meet your medical needs. Thank you for being our loyal customer," the hospital noted in the flyer.

The flyer included a specific message addressed to each clinic.

"Patients of Sumner Clinic: At this time it will be necessary for you to transfer your care to another healthcare provider or continue with the provider at the Itta Bena Clinic. We will continue to provide you with any necessary medication refills until July 31, 2020. After July 31, 2020, you will need to obtain medical care elsewhere if you choose to do so."

The flyer noted that arrangements to transfer medical records can be made by contacting the GLH Medical Records Department at 662-459-2609.

