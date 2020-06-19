Survey seeks answers for West Tallahatchie school planning committee

A survey has been released seeking input on matters related to the fall school session in the West Tallahatchie School District.

The eight-question survey, a link to which is shared on the West Tallahatchie Community Facebook page, asks respondents to "please submit feedback regarding the consideration for reopening schools."

An introduction to the survey states, "Dear Parents/Guardians: Please complete this survey for the West Tallahatchie School District’s school reopening planning committee. This survey is very important and need your valuable input for the purpose of moving forward on reopening schools. Deadline to submit survey is July 3rd."

Questions range from which of three possible schedule options is preferable for fall classes, to topics about internet accessibility and technology.

» I am a...

( ) Student

( ) Parent/Guardian

( ) Employee

( ) Community Member (no children in the district)

» Which schedule do you feel would be the best option for West Tallahatchie School District?

( ) Traditional Schedule (Requires students to be physically present at school)

( ) Virtual Schedule (Instruction provided through distance learning. Students remain at home)

( ) Hybrid Schedule (Combination of online (at home) and face-to-face (in-school) instruction for students)

» Assuming that schools open in August, would you send your child to school?

( ) Yes

( ) No

» If we are able to start school in August, would you be willing to transport your child to school if needed?

( ) Yes

( ) No

» What type of internet access do you have at home?

( ) Broadband/Wi-fi

( ) Dial-up

( ) Only have access to internet on my cell phone

( ) Do not have access to the internet

» What type of data plan do you currently have at home if you have internet services?

( ) Limited

( ) Unlimited

( ) I don't have internet services at home

» How comfortable are you with picking up books, supplies, or equipment for children to use at home for distance learning or independent study?

( ) Very comfortable

( ) Somewhat comfortable

( ) Very uncomfortable

( ) Somewhat uncomfortable

» What type of device do you have that can be used for online learning (e.g. Chromebook, Laptop, Desktop Computer)

( ) Chromebook

( ) Laptop

( ) Desktop computer

( ) iPad

( ) I don't have a device at home