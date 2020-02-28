Tallahatchians face April 1 deadline for new E-911 mailing address

By April 1, Tallahatchie County residents must be receiving mail addressed to their new E-911 address or face having it returned by the post office.

"The United States Postal Service in Jackson has notified our office to advise the citizens of Tallahatchie County, as of April 1, 2020, all mail has to be delivered using the new address," noted a Thursday, Feb. 27, statement from the Tallahatchie County E-911 office. "If for any reason a citizen is still using the old address, it will be returned to sender as non-deliverable."

The new addresses were implemented April 1, 2019, and the USPS sent letters to local postal customers notifying them of the change. Tallahatchians were given one year to fully transition to their new address. During this grace period, the post office has continued to deliver mail with the old E-911 addresses to their Tallahatchie County customers. The grace period expires March 31.

On April 1, if mail is not properly addressed, it will not be delivered.

The E-911 addressing project was set in motion with the approval of the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors and with technical assistance from the Center for Interdisciplinary Geospatial Information Technologies at Delta State University. The countywide undertaking was designed to meet updated state standards and Enhanced 911 National Emergency Numbering Association guidelines.

The county E-911 office offers the following tips for residents who have not yet fully implemented their new address:

» Affix the new E-911 number in a conspicuous place.

» Remove any different number which might be mistaken for or confused with the new number assigned to the structure by the issuing authority.

» Mailboxes shall be marked with the address number. If there is no mailbox, or the structure is not visible from the street or road, the number shall be posted at the end of the driveway.

» Buildings or structures shall display the assigned number to the front entrance of their building. If the building or structure is occupied by more than one business or family dwelling unit, each separate front entrance shall display a separate number.

» The official number assigned shall be posted in a manner as to be legible and distinguishable from the street or road on which the property is located, with numbers of not less than 3 inches in height painted or applied.

Anyone who is uncertain of their new E-911 address may contact the local E-911 office in Charleston at 662-647-2540.