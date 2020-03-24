Tallahatchie County has second case of COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health, in its daily report on COVID-19, revealed 71 new cases in the state, including a second in Tallahatchie County.

The new cases, logged from 6:01 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, bring the total number of infections statewide to 320, with one death.

Tallahatchie's first COVID-19 positive test was announced Monday morning by MSDH. The agency does not disclose gender, age or other patient information.

Among area counties, MSDH reported the following latest number of COVID-19 cases in each, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis:

» Coahoma: 11 (8)

» Grenada: 2 (2)

» Lafayette: 8 (5)

» Leflore: 10 (9)

» Panola: 2 (2)

» Sunflower: 3 (2)

The MSDH indicated that no cases had been reported thus far in Quitman and Yalobusha counties.