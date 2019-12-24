Teacher Latondra Ward honored at Ruleville

Latondra Ward, a 1997 graduate of West Tallahatchie High School, was selected Teacher of the Year and Model Teacher of the Year at Ruleville Central Elementary School for the 2019-2020 school year. She also received the Killing It Award for having an A rating on the benchmark tests.

After graduating from high school in Webb, she attended Northwest Mississippi Community and received her Associate of Arts degree in elementary education. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Delta State University, her Master of Arts in educational curriculum and instruction from University of Phoenix and her education specialist degree in curriculum, instruction and professional development from Walden University. She is a member of Mississippi Professional Educators and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Ward started teaching at Ruleville Central Elementary School in August 2004. She taught kindergarten for 10 years. This is her sixth year as a first grade teacher. She is lead teacher, department chair for first grade, and a mentor teacher. She is also the school test coordinator and a member of the School Leadership Team.

As an adolescent, Ward always visualized becoming a teacher because of the great teachers she had growing up. She always wanted to impact children the way her teachers had impacted her by making learning fun and exciting.

Her teachers gave her the desire to learn and challenged her at the same time so she could reach her full potential. She always wanted to share that same experience with others. especially younger children. Ward was motivated to become a teacher so she could teach children as well as challenge them to reach their full potential through hard work and determination.

Ward said being a teacher has filled her entire life with determination and love that continues to increase over time. She loves teaching children and making a positive impact in their lives. She is thankful that she can use her passion in the classroom and outside the classroom on a daily basis.

Ward stated that her greatest accomplishments in education occur when she sees students who were failing find success before the end of the school year. This success gives students a thirst for achievement that then transfers to every aspect of their lives. she explained.

Ward considers it the greatest compliment when her students and former students tell her how much they learned from being in her classroom. She is thrilled to see them excel in academics knowing that their desire for success is due to her assistance as their teacher. She also gets the excitement when the parents tell her how much their children learned and/or are learning through her methods of teaching.

Ward believes that a teacher’s strong positive connection with students is vital to their academic success. When students feel that their teachers are genuinely invested in their progress, they become willing to capitalize in themselves and take ownership of their educational efforts.

Teaching is definitely an opportunity and calling to inspire every student through equity, varied inspiring activities and life skills, Ward said.

Ward is a member of West Tallahatchie Male/Female Involvement and the daughter of Pastor Michael and Dianne W. Plez of Webb.

IN THE PHOTO: Latondra Ward shows the hardware she received after being named the Teacher of the Year and Model Teacher of the Year at Ruleville Central Elementary School. She also received the “Killing It Award” for having an A rating on benchmark tests. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)