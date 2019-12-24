Teasdale's angel tree benefits area children

TEASDALE — Jessica Strider is pleased with the results of this year’s angel tree drive.

“All of our angels have been adopted,” she reported last week, after an area church swooped in to adopt the remaining ones.

In its second year, the store’s angel tree initiative this year assisted with getting area residents to adopt about 80 children for Christmas.

Strider explained how the program works.

“Customers nominate children in the surrounding area that could benefit from a little Christmas cheer,” Strider said.

There is no financial criteria which recipient families must meet.

“We just tell everyone that nominations are for families that may need some help during this season.”

When someone nominates a child, they submit information such as their age, gender, clothing sizes and some favorite toys, whether baby dolls, trucks, Spiderman, Batman, etc.

This personalized information is written on a paper likeness of an angel that is then hung as an ornament on a Christmas tree in the store. To protect the identity of the children, no names are used.

“The angels on the tree have a number instead of a name,” Strider explained.

When someone adopts an angel, they can use the items on the ornament as a shopping list or choose any other items they might want to purchase, she added.

When benefactors return gifts they have purchased to the store, employees carefully note the child for which they are intended.

“When they drop off the gifts, we will put the child’s name on them,” Strider added. “No one knows the names except for my employees. It’s anonymous to the shopper and child.”

Although it is preferred that gifts be wrapped before delivery to the store, if they are not, employees will do the wrapping themselves.

Any benefactors who would rather not subject themselves to the Christmas shopping crowds may simply make a monetary donation for their adopted angel and have Strider Grocery employees do the shopping for them, Strider added.

Store employees deliver all of the gifts by Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, she noted.

The angel gift-collecting and gift-giving venture has been well received in the community, Strider said.

“We love to be able to surprise these children for Christmas. This is truly a blessing to all of them.”

For more information about the Strider Grocery’s angel tree program, stop by the store at 4 Enid-Teasdale Road or call the store at 662-647-5995.

IN THE PHOTO: Jessica Strider stands alongside a Christmas tree at Strider Grocery that encourages area residents to adopt “angels.” (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)