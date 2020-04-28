Ten more die from COVID-19 in state

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 10 new deaths.

The number of confirmed cases in Tallahatchie County was unchanged at 11.

The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection rose from 373 Sunday to 429 Monday, based on reports received from hospitals as of 6 p.m. Monday.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 6,342, with 239 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for counties in the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 60 (58) 3

» Grenada: 28 (27)

» Lafayette: 88 (88) 3

» Leflore: 141 (137) 15

» Panola: 38 (38) 2

» Quitman: 14 (14)

» Sunflower: 52 (52) 2

» Tallahatchie: 11 (11) 1 ... Cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1) and April 24 (2). The death was reported April 17.

» Yalobusha: 19 (19)

"County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence," the MSDH noted.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH advises the general public to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a mask or homemade cloth covering when in public places where a distance of at least 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control offers tips on making, wearing and cleaning your own cloth face covering at the following site: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth...

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.