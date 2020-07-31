Tenth Tallahatchian dies of COVID-19

Ten Tallahatchians have now died of COVID-19, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The tenth death was reported during MSDH's Friday update of COVID-19 statistics, which also showed that 399 Tallahatchians have now tested positive for the virus.

Statewide, MSDH announced 1,168 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 52 additional deaths.

The agency said 33 of the new cases, and 23 of the new deaths, were among residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living properties. A total of 201 such facilities reported active outbreaks, meaning at least one positive case among staff or residents.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 was listed at 989. Another 240 people were hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 and are awaiting test results for positive verification, the MSDH revealed.

Friday’s report was based on statistics compiled by the Health Department during a 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

Since March 11, there have been 58,747 positive cases of the virus and 1,663 related deaths statewide.

MSDH presumes that 35,071 Mississippians have recovered from the illness, a figure that is updated weekly.

Friday’s reported COVID-19 case totals for Tallahatchie and area counties were as follows, with the previous day’s figures in parenthesis and the number of deaths listed in bold:

» Coahoma: 632 (626) 10

» Grenada: 796 (789) 20

» Lafayette: 837 (821) 7

» Leflore: 814 (791) 59

» Panola: 877 (867) 11

» Quitman: 211 (204) 1

» Sunflower: 893 (873) 21

» Tallahatchie: 399 (395) 10

» Yalobusha: 308 (303) 10

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

A face mask need not be of the retail variety. A T-shirt, small towel or scarf folded and fastened with two rubber bands will work, according to the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should:

• fit snugly against the side of the face

• be secured with ties or ear loops

• include multiple layers of fabric

• allow for easy breathing

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The CDC offers additional tips on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask covering at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the free MS Ready mobile app.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. The hotline, 877-978-6453, is open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week.