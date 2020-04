GLENDORA — The bodies of three adults were recovered Thursday morning from a sport-utility vehicle found overturned and largely submerged in the waters of Black Bayou near here.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The SUN-SENTINEL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1KA187c

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1wBPK4g