Three more Tallahatchians test positive for COVID-19

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tallahatchie County, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced in its daily report Friday.

The county has a total of 18 confirmed cases, with one death.

The MSDH daily count is based on test results as of 6 p.m. the previous day.

For the first time since COVID-19 testing began, a positive case has now been reported in Tallahatchie County for four consecutive days. Also, the three new cases are the most reported in a single day in the county.

Some health experts say more cases are being identified due to increased testing around the state.

The MSDH on Friday, May 15, reported 318 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 13 new deaths, two of which it said occurred May 4-5 and were found through a review of death certificate reports.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 10,801, with 493 deaths. MSDH updates statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

The Health Department noted that 71 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care (LTC) facilities, and that there are now 111 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in those facilities. An outbreak means there is at least one case among residents or staff. Tallahatchie County has no outbreaks in LTC facilities, but outbreaks are currently being reported in 61 counties across the state. Four adjacent counties have COVID-19 cases within LTC facilities, including Grenada (14), Lafayette (37), Leflore (51) and Yalobusha (24). Of those area counties reporting outbreaks, deaths among residents of LTC facilities have been reported in Grenada (2) and Leflore (11).

MSDH presumes that 6,268 persons infected with the virus in Mississippi have recovered, as of a May 10 report. (MSDH updates this number weekly.) This figure includes people never hospitalized who have not tested positive for COVID-19 in 14 days or more. It also includes cases in which there was a known hospitalization, or hospitalization was unknown, and it has been 21 days or more since the case tested positive.

The reported COVID-19 case totals for area counties, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, are as follow, with the previous day’s totals in parenthesis and the number of COVID-19 related deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 75 (73) 3

» Grenada: 58 (56) 2

» Lafayette: 107 (106) 3

» Leflore: 199 (197) 22

» Panola: 47 (46) 2

» Quitman: 20 (19)

» Sunflower: 69 (65) 3

» Tallahatchie: 18 (15) 1

» Yalobusha: 66 (65)

Tallahatchie County’s positive cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1), April 24 (2), May 2 (1), May 12 (1), May 13 (1), May 14 (1) and May 15 (3). The death was reported April 17.

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

A face mask need not be of the retail variety. A T-shirt, small towel or scarf folded and fastened with two rubber bands will work, according to the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should:

• fit snugly against the side of the face

• be secured with ties or ear loops

• include multiple layers of fabric

• allow for breathing with no restriction

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The CDC offers additional tips on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask covering at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the free MS Ready mobile app.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.