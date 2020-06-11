Till Commission, Sumner Grille partner to provide free meals

SUMNER — The Emmett Till Memorial Commission (ETMC) has partnered with the Sumner Grille to provide free meals for families in need and the elderly throughout West Tallahatchie County.

The program was created to meet the needs of low-income families in response to the coronavirus. So far, the ETMC has raised over $20,000 for the program.

School closures in March left many low-income families with an additional problem: the loss of the free lunch program that provided meals for students during the day. With the majority of students in West Tallahatchie school district qualifying for the free lunch program, this collaboration aimed to fill that gap, continuing to provide healthy meals for families during this challenging time.

“I graduated from West Tally years ago, so it is important to give back to my community,” said Vanessa Pimpton, owner of the Sumner Grille. “With this pandemic going on, it is important to give a helping hand when you can, not only for the students at West Tally but for the elderly as well.”

The Sumner Grille provided about 250 meals a day, five days a week, for families May 11 to May 29. Meals were available for pickup from the restaurant, and Sumner Grille staff and volunteers delivered meals to elderly residents’ doors.

Pictured from left are Devunta Houston, Marquis Orange Jr., Catherine Bridges and Mook Thomas, volunteers and participants in the meals program at the Sumner Grille, located on the Court Square in Sumner. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)

Mae Ruth Watson, formerly of the Tallahatchie Early Learning Alliance, played a key role in organizing volunteers. The program ended May 29 when the West Tallahatchie School District’s summer feeding program began. If the program continues to receive donations, the ETMC and Sumner Grille plan to resume the program starting July 18, after the school summer feeding program ends.

“During the pandemic, one of our most cherished community partners, The Sumner Grille, took on a call to action by serving meals to families and youth in our community,” said Benjamin Saulsberry, museum director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center. “We believe that with the help of donors from all over the country and the time, energy and coordination of Vanessa from the Grille, school-aged youth and others in our county were fed who may have otherwise done without.”

The ETMC raised over $20,000 for the program May 5 for #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving to provide “an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.”

The program has also been supported by the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, which has contributed $1,000 to the meals program.

If interested in contributing to the program, visit emmett-till.org/donate and check the “meals for Tallahatchie County” campaign.

IN THE TOP PHOTO: Vanessa Pimpton is pictured with meals prepared through a partnership between the Emmett Till Memorial Commission and Sumner Grille. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)