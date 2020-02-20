Tonight: 2% food sales tax to be discussed during public meeting at City Hall

A meeting will be held at 6 tonight in the courtroom of Charleston City Hall to discuss a proposed 2% prepared food sales tax.

Tonight, Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith plans to lay out details about the tax, which would increase by 2 cents the sales tax charged on each dollar of locally prepared food and beverages retailed in the city.

A state sales tax of 7% is presently charged on each $1 of the purchase price. The proposed 2% city food tax would be tacked on to the 7% at the point of sale. A $1 food item, for example, that presently costs $1.07 with the current sales tax would cost $1.09 if the city food tax is imposed.

Restaurants and other outlets, such as convenience stores with a delicatessen that prepares food and beverages on the premises, would be subject to the 2% tax.

Registered voters who live in Charleston may cast a vote in a special March 3 election to decide whether the food tax becomes law.

During the referendum, citizens of Charleston will have the opportunity to cast a paper ballot marked "FOR THE TAX" or "AGAINST THE TAX."

The measure must garner the support of 60% of March 3 voters in order to pass.

Polls on March 3 will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and voting will occur at the usual ward polling places for city commissioner and mayoral elections.

Smith has said city officials hope to use funds generated by the special tax for tourism and parks and recreation promotion.

The 2% tax is authorized to be charged under Senate Bill 2854, introduced in the 2019 Mississippi Legislature by District 14 state Sen. Lydia Chassaniol, R-Winona.

IN THE PHOTO: The exterior of the Charleston City Hall courtroom is seen in this Feb. 20, 2020, view of the City Hall courtyard. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)