Tornado watch, flash flood watch and wind advisory issued

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a TORNADO WATCH until 9 p.m. for Bolivar, Carroll, Coahoma, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore, Montgomery, Panola, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, TALLAHATCHIE, Tunica, Washington, Yalobusha and Yazoo counties in Mississippi.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of East Arkansas and North Mississippi. In East Arkansas, the counties include Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In NORTH MISSISSIPPI, the counties under a Flash Flood Watch include Coahoma, Quitman, TALLAHATCHIE and Tunica. Rain bands extending out from tropical system Laura will likely cause flash flooding over east Arkansas, the Missouri bootheel, west Tennessee and portions of north Mississippi through late Friday. Rainfall of 4 to 6 inches, with higher amounts, will be possible over northeast Arkansas, with lesser amounts to the south and east. Even where lesser amounts occur, rainfall may reach 2 inches in one hour, due to the tropical nature of this intense storm system.

Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a WIND ADVISORY for much of the Mid-South until 4 p.m. Friday. In Arkansas, the advisory includes Lee, Phillips and St. Francis counties. In NORTH MISSISSIPPI, the advisory includes the counties of Coahoma, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate and Tunica.

The remnants of tropical system Laura will cause sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Loose objects may become airborne, and driving may become difficult in areas of strong crosswinds.