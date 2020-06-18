Tuesday runoff to settle Republican nominee for congressional post

All Tallahatchie County voting precincts will be open for business Tuesday for a runoff to determine the Republican Party nominee for the 2nd Congressional District seat presently held by incumbent U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, a Democrat.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Republican hopefuls Thomas L. Carey and Brian Flowers will square off.

Flowers led a three-man field during the March 10 primary, garnering 37.9% of the vote. Carey placed a close second with 36.1%. B.C. Hammond was the odd man out.

Only people who cast a ballot in the March 10 Republican primary, or did not vote at all, are eligible to vote in the runoff.

In-person absentee voting continues this week. Saturday, the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston will be open from 8 a.m. until noon to accommodate absentee balloting.

Thompson racked up 94.0% of the vote against his Democratic primary opponent, Sonia Rathburn.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will advance to face Thompson in the Nov. 3 general election.

IN THE PHOTO: From left, District 1 Election Commissioner Kelly Standard, Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal and District 3 Election Commissioner Janice Buchanan conduct a required logic and accuracy check on the county’s Diebold TSx touch-screen voting machines Tuesday morning. The tests, carried out in the hallway on the first floor of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston, are conducted on the machines prior to each election in which they are used. In this case, they will be utilized in a Republican congressional runoff on Tuesday, June 23. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)