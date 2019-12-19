Tutwiler house fire takes life of elderly woman

TUTWILER — A house fire claimed the life of an elderly woman here Wednesday night, according to Richard Gipson, public liaison officer for the Tutwiler Fire Department.

Gipson identified the victim as Dorothy Land, about 80 years of age, who lived alone in a house at 105 Martha St.

A dispatcher with the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office in Sumner told The Sun-Sentinel that the fire was first reported at 7:47 p.m. He noted that Tutwiler firefighters were on the scene within a matter of minutes after the call went out.

Gipson said Ms. Land's body was recovered from a bathroom in the home.

Tallahatchie County Coroner Ginger Meriwether said Ms. Land was pronounced dead at the scene at 10 p.m.

"Smoke inhalation is the cause of death," added Meriwether, who noted that no autopsy was ordered. She said Tutwiler Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements for Ms. Land.

Gipson said an investigator from the state fire marshal's office was at the scene of the house fire late Wednesday night. A determination as to the cause of the fire is pending the outcome of the investigation.

Temperatures in Tutwiler were in the 30s at the time of the fire and dropped into the mid-20s overnight.

IN THE PHOTO: Shortly after dawn Thursday, pockets of fire are seen burning in the rubble of the home of Dorothy Land of Tutwiler. The elderly woman's body was found in the blazing structure Wednesday night. (Photo submitted by Richard Gipson, Tutwiler Fire Department)

This story was updated from its original version to include comments from Tallahatchie County Coroner Ginger Meriwether.