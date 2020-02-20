Tutwiler police seek public's help in case of woman's recent death

TUTWILER — Lawmen here are reaching out to the public for any information that might aid their investigation into a woman’s recent death.

Maggie Jefferson Wims, 77, died Feb. 8 at a Memphis hospital after being shot two nights earlier as she lay asleep in her bed at 301 Handy St.

Tutwiler Police Chief Marion Bedford said during that 2:30 a.m. shooting on Feb. 6, more than a half-dozen gunshots were fired at Ms. Wims’ residence from outside, with one crashing through her bedroom window and striking her in the side of the neck.

An adult grandson who lived with her and was uninjured in the shooting dialed 911. Ms. Wims was transported to Clarksdale, then Memphis, for medical attention.

Bedford said last week that the Ms. Wims may have been a victim of mistaken dentity, explaining that the shooter or shooters may have targeted the wrong house.

Initially, police thought the bullet holes may have been caused by someone shooting at a person they were chasing through the neighborhood, but that theory was quickly discounted, Bedford said.

One person of interest was questioned shortly after the shooting, but that trail ran cold and nothing has turned up since, the chief explained.

“Everything is at a standstill,” he noted Tuesday.

Tutwiler police, who are being assisted in their inquiry by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, have “no suspects at this time” and “no new information,” Bedford added.

“I’m going to try to see if I can get a reward going to try to see if we can get some more information,” he said. “I would love to have some information come in from the public.”

Bedford noted that anyone who may have seen or heard something either that night or in the days since, no matter how inconsequential they think it may be, is asked to contact the Tutwiler Police Department at 662-645-9476. The caller’s identity would be held in confidence, he noted.

IN THE PHOTO: Maggie Wims' home is surrounded by yellow police tape on Feb. 12, 2020. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)