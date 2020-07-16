Two airlifted after Wednesday morning crash

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 5:14pm

In the photo, first responders peer into the mangled wreckage of a Nissan Maxima that was involved in a one-car accident just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

The vehicle reportedly was westbound on Highway 32 east of Charleston and was rounding a curve at the Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds when it left the road and traveled some 150 feet, eventually ricocheting off a tree and coming to rest near a residence.

A male passenger escaped and pulled the female driver clear, an official at the scene noted.

The identities of the two, said to be Charleston residents, were unknown at press time.

Both were airlifted by separate helicopters from the fairgrounds to Regional One Health in Memphis, conditions uncertain. 

(Photo by Clay McFerrin)

