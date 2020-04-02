Two Charleston police officers graduate from state training academy

Two members of the Charleston Police Department recently completed instruction at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl.

Demetria Lamar Hazzard and Yahaira Lee graduated from the academy after successfully navigating the 12 weeks (480 hours) of rigorous, professional, boot camp-style training. The course is mandatory for law enforcement personnel in the state.

Hazzard, a 1995 graduate of West Tallahatchie High School, has a background in corrections, having worked 18 years at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and one year at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler.

A resident of Charleston, he is married to Faye Hazzard and has three children: two daughters, Deneshia Hazzard and Darasheka Hazzard, and one son, Demareon Hazzard.

Lee, also a resident of Charleston, is a 2014 graduate of Charleston High School.

She earned a degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg, graduating in 2018.

“I’m extremely proud of both of these individuals,” said Charleston Police Chief Justin Gammage. “They both worked very hard, and I am happy to be able to add them to the force here in Charleston to better protect the citizens.”

Hazzard and Lee were among members of the last class to graduate from the Rankin County academy before all training there was suspended in late March due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“This closure not only ensures the safety of trainees but will also allow law enforcement officials assigned to the academy to serve in any needed capacities in response to COVID-19,” according to a March 22 news release regarding the closure.

IN THE PHOTO: Charleston Police Chief Justin Gammage (center) is pictured with two officers in his department who recently completed professional law enforcement training at a state academy: Yahaira Lee (left) and Demetria Lamar Hazzard. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)