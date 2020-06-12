Two-day climb pushes COVID-19 cases past 19,000 in Magnolia State

Due to technical difficulties, the Mississippi State Department of Health was unable to update the state's 24-hour COVID-19 statistics on Thursday, so the report for Friday, June 12, included data for two days: 608 new cases and 13 new deaths.

Those numbers reflect additional cases and deaths reported to the state agency in the 48 hours between 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, MSDH noted.

Four additional cases were reported in Tallahatchie County, where there have been 39 infections and 1 death.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 19,091, with 881 deaths.

MSDH presumes that 13,356 persons infected with the virus in Mississippi have recovered, as of a June 9 report. (MSDH updates this number weekly.) This figure includes people never hospitalized who have not tested positive for COVID-19 in 14 days or more. It also includes cases in which there was a known hospitalization, or hospitalization was unknown, and it has been 21 days or more since the case tested positive.

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for area counties are as follow, with previous totals reported on Wednesday, June 10, in parenthesis and the number of COVID-19 related deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 145 (141) 4

» Grenada: 153 (138) 4

» Lafayette: 169 (161) 4

» Leflore: 350 (330) 44

» Panola: 118 (110) 3

» Quitman: 39 (34)

» Sunflower: 113 (109) 4

» Tallahatchie: 39 (35) 1

» Yalobusha: 136 (128) 7

Tallahatchie County’s positive cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1), April 24 (2), May 2 (1), May 12 (1), May 13 (1), May 14 (1), May 15 (3), May 17 (1), May 18 (2), May 21 (2), May 24 (1), May 27 (1), May 28 (1), May 30 (1), June 2 (2), June 3 (1), June 7 (1), June 8 (3) and June 12 (a two-day total of 4). The death was reported April 17.

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

The CDC offers tips on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask covering at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the free MS Ready mobile app.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. The hotline, 877-978-6453, is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week.