Two homes destroyed by fire

A fire destroyed two residences and an automobile in the Goose Pond subdivision near Webb Thursday night.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to Sumner firefighter Corey Gee, who submitted photos of the Second Street destruction to The Sun-Sentinel.

The blaze was initially reported to a dispatcher at the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office in Sumner at 11:26 p.m. Thursday, according to the radio log.

The Hampton Lake-Sharkey Road, Sumner, Vance and Webb fire departments responded to the conflagration, Gee noted.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about four hours.

