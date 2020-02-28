Two homes destroyed by fire

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
  • 34 reads
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 11:04am

A fire destroyed two residences and an automobile in the Goose Pond subdivision near Webb Thursday night.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to Sumner firefighter Corey Gee, who submitted photos of the Second Street destruction to The Sun-Sentinel.

The blaze was initially reported to a dispatcher at the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office in Sumner at 11:26 p.m. Thursday, according to the radio log.

The Hampton Lake-Sharkey Road, Sumner, Vance and Webb fire departments responded to the conflagration, Gee noted.

 

Firefighters remained on the scene for about four hours.

IN THE PHOTOS: These scenes from a Thursday night fire near Webb were captured by Sumner firefighter Corey Gee.

Obituaries

Patsy Sanders
CHARLESTON —  Patsy Myatt Sanders, age 75, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, at Baptist North... READ MORE
Herbert Schultz
James Montgomery
Terri Bright
Geneva Taylor
Frances Fly

Sports

West Tally Chocs in state quarterfinals
WEBB — The West Tallahatchie High School Choctaws are quarterfinalists in this year’s Mississippi... READ MORE
Coaching 'em up
Smooth operators
Youth league athletes ready for action
Hankins to join Northeast
Taylor signs with Northeast