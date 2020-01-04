TWO INMATES ESCAPE FROM PARCHMAN

JACKSON – Two inmates are missing at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27, were discovered missing during an emergency count about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

May is serving life for two aggravated assault convictions in Harrison County, and Williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault in Marshall County.

The MDOC’s K9 and ERT with assistance from state and local law enforcement are searching for the men.

May, MDOC #55271, and Williams, MDOC #163974, are both black males of medium build with brown eyes and black hair.

May is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 171 pounds, with a medium complexion.

Williams is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information about May and Williams or know of their whereabouts should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency.