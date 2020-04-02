Unemployment rate decreases

The unemployment rate in Tallahatchie County fell from 7.0% in January to 6.5% in February, according to a report released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

The MDES noted that 340 members of the county’s 5,210-person labor force were unemployed in February.

Revised January figures show 370 of 5,210 Tallahatchie County labor force members were jobless during that month.

The county’s February jobless rate was two-tenths of 1 percent lower than the 6.7% figure of February 2019.

The February unemployment rates for selected area counties, with January figures in parenthesis, are:

» Coahoma, 8.0 (8.6)

» Grenada, 4.8 (5.0)

» Lafayette, 3.8 (4.2)

» Leflore, 7.3 (7.9)

» Panola, 6.2 (6.4)

» Quitman, 7.7 (8.5)

» Sunflower, 9.3 (10.3)

» Yalobusha, 5.2 (5.3)