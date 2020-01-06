UPDATE: INMATE CAPTURED

The Mississippi Department of Corrections announced on their Facebook page Monday afternoon, Jan. 6, that escaped inmate Dillion Williams, 27, has been captured.

MDOC did not provide any additional information at the time of the release, shortly after 2 p.m.

According to the website of WMC-TV in Memphis, U.S. marshals confirmed that Williams was captured in Fayette County, Tennessee. The television station reported that U.S. Marshal Seth Bruce said Williams was found in a wooded area in Rossville and surrendered peacefully.

He was the last of two inmates apprehended after their Friday escapes from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Williams was serving 40 years for a conviction of residential burglary and aggravated assault. WMC reported that he was convicted for "a brutal attack on a 91-year-old woman near Holly Springs in 2010."

JACKSON (Monday, Jan. 6, 12:50 p.m.) — Mississippi Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of escaped inmate Dillion Dewayne Williams.

Williams, 27, and David May, 42, were discovered missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman during an emergency count at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

May was captured early Sunday by agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service and Mississippi Department of Corrections, but Williams remains on the lam as of early Monday afternoon, Jan. 6.

Williams was serving 40 years for a conviction of residential burglary and aggravated assault in Marshall County.

Anyone who has information about the possible whereabouts of Williams is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the web tip link here on the home page of the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers website.

Or, use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.