Webb Community House destroyed by fire
Sun, 01/05/2020 - 10:11pm
WEBB — The Webb Community House, a local landmark, was destroyed by fire Sunday night.
The fire was reported at 7:57 p.m. and the wooden structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
The Sumner and Webb fire departments responded to the conflagration.
Corey Gee of the Sumner Fire Department told The Sun-Sentinel that the building, used over the years for club meetings, weddings, birthday parties, town meetings and more, was a "total loss."
The cause of the fire is not yet known, said Gee, who submitted a video of the structure in flames and a photo showing the aftermath.