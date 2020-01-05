Webb Community House destroyed by fire

WEBB — The Webb Community House, a local landmark, was destroyed by fire Sunday night.

The fire was reported at 7:57 p.m. and the wooden structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The Sumner and Webb fire departments responded to the conflagration.

Corey Gee of the Sumner Fire Department told The Sun-Sentinel that the building, used over the years for club meetings, weddings, birthday parties, town meetings and more, was a "total loss."

The cause of the fire is not yet known, said Gee, who submitted a video of the structure in flames and a photo showing the aftermath.