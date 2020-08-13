Webb police sworn to serve

Tallahatchie County Second District Justice Court Judge Denise Washington-Lockett (right) stands with members of the Webb Police Department to whom she administered the oath of office on Friday morning, Aug. 7. Pictured in front are Officer Scott Ferguson (left) and Officer Lashonda Lewis. In back (from left) are Officer Kendarious Harris, Officer Roger Lewis, Officer Kenneth Vaxter, Officer Marshall Fox and Chief Tommy Boykin. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the boardroom at Webb Town Hall. The chief said the department recently added some new officers, so he decided that the entire police force would be sworn in as a unit. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)