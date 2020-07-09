Webb responds to ATV concerns with town order

WEBB — The Webb Board of Aldermen recently adopted an ordinance regulating the operation of all-terrain vehicles within the town limits.

The edict governs ATVs and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles), both of which are designed for off-road use and are not generally recognized as street legal in Mississippi.

The Webb ordinance states that those vehicles are not to be driven in Webb, with a few stated exceptions:

» The town may authorize the operation of ATVs and/or UTVs on specified roads or streets for participation in parades, exhibitions and other special events, in emergencies or for other “specified purposes.”

» ATVs and UTVs are allowed if they are operated exclusively on land owned or leased by the vehicle owner or on private lands of others with the owner’s permission.

» Their operation in Webb is acceptable “for lawful, nonrecreational commercial purposes, including, but not limited to, farm use, timbering, surveying and public utilities access.”

Anyone who violates the ordinance, or who owns or has control over an ATV or UTV and knowingly permits it to be used in violation, is subject to a misdemeanor charge which, upon conviction, may result in a fine of not more than $250 for a first offense, $500 for a second offense and $750 for a third violation. A third offense also results in impoundment of the vehicle by the town, and the fine must be paid before release of the ATV or UTV.

Webb Mayor Tracy Mims said one concern is the safety of the vehicles’ operators.

“Due to the high center of gravity of the ATV/UTV, this makes them very dangerous to operate. Oftentimes children are seen without any protective gear operating this equipment. ... The goal is to protect our citizens from preventable accidents.”

IN THE PHOTO: Webb Mayor Tracy Mims (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)