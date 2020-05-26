Webb, Sardis among COVID-19 testing sites

JACKSON – Residents of Kemper, Panola and Pike counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Collection sites were previously announced for this week in Tallahatchie, Pearl River, Oktibbeha, Hinds, George and Leake counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Monday, June 1:

• Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

• Panola County: Fred’s (vacant store building), 411 E. Lee St., Sardis

The newest testing site for Tuesday, June 2:

• Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 East Presley Boulevard, McComb

The previously announced testing site for Wednesday, May 27:

• Tallahatchie County: West Tallahatchie High School, 2104 High School Road, Webb

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, May 28:

• Pearl River County: Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 U.S. 11, Carriere

• Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing site for Friday, May 29:

• Hinds County: New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 140 W. Maple St., Jackson

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 30:

• George County: George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old 635, Lucedale

• Leake County: Red Water Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 26, a total 2,684 people at 74 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 6,308 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 8,992 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.