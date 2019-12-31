West Tallahatchie Habitat recounts Christmas blessing

In October, West Tallahatchie Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 45th house to Maggie Wims and her grandson, Shannon Jefferson.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the deed-signing had to be postponed.

On Dec. 13, Wims and Jefferson signed the official mortage deed of trust, making them the newest West Tallahatchie Habitat for Humanity homeowners.

“I could not have received a better Christmas present than the blessing of a home of my own,” Wims said. “Thanks so much to the West Tallahatchie Habitat Tutwiler affiliate for being a blessing to us.”

The actual dedication was held Oct. 16 in Tutwiler, when Habitat’s leaders were joined by community members and a group of volunteers from LaCanada Presbyterian Church of LaCanada, California, who were among those who helped with construction of this home over the past three years.

Habitat for Humanity is a Christian nonprofit organization created on the idea of partnership housing, where those in need of shelter work side by side with volunteers to build simple, decent, affordable homes.

IN THE PHOTO: At the recent deed signing for a new Habitat for Humanity home are (from left) West Tallahatchie Habitat (WTH) board secretary James Murry, WTH affiliate coordinator Sherri Hilliard, homeowners Maggie Wims and her grandson, Shannon Jefferson and WTH board president Willie Williams. (Photos special to The Sun-Sentinel)