West Tallahatchie officials preside over high school graduation

Wearing appropriately themed face masks — required gear for everyone attending the Saturday, June 6, West Tallahatchie High School graduation ceremonies in Webb — West Tallahatchie School District officials and program participants pause for a photo on the stage of the school’s auditorium. Pictured from left are WTHS Principal Devona Jones-Chambers, WTSD Board of Trustees secretary Cora Hooper, board member Sharon Bailey, WTSD Superintendent Sherry Ellington, board member Lucinda Berryhill, board President Marvin George, minister Anthony Hawkins, board member Edith Gipson and Vice Principal Sandy Tillis. (Photo by Larry Gordon)