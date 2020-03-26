West Tallahatchie school officials attend recent conference

West Tallahatchie school officials attend recent conferenceBy LARRY GORDON,
School board members of the West Tallahatchie School District along with the newly-appointed interim superintendent, Dr. Sherry Ellington, recently attended the Mississippi School Board Association conference in Jackson. Pictured from left are board members Lucinda Berryhill and Sharon Bailey, board president Marvin George, Dr. Ellington, board secretary Cora Hooper and board member Edith Gipson. (Photo by Larry Gordon)