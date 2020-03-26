West Tallahatchie school officials attend recent conference

By LARRY GORDON,
  • 288 reads
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 3:10pm

School board members of the West Tallahatchie School District along with the newly-appointed interim superintendent, Dr. Sherry Ellington, recently attended the Mississippi School Board Association conference in Jackson.  Pictured from left are board members Lucinda Berryhill and Sharon Bailey, board president Marvin George, Dr. Ellington, board secretary Cora Hooper and board member Edith Gipson.  (Photo by Larry Gordon)

Obituaries

Brenda Bernard
CHARLESTON — Brenda Carol Powell Bernard, age 51,  passed away Friday, March 20, at Baptist... READ MORE
May Barnett
Jim Pugh
Terry Nichols
Charlie Bramlett Jr.
Brandi Fortner