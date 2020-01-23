West Tallahatchie schools plan to reopen Monday

The West Tallahatchie School District plans to be fully open for business on Monday.

Superintendent Christopher Furdge announced this week that all classes in the district will “tentatively” resume on Jan. 27.

All schools in the district have been closed since a Jan. 11 windstorm inflicted extensive roof and other damage to multiple buildings on the campus of R.H. Bearden Elementary School in Sumner.

On Jan. 15, it was decided that schools would reopen Jan. 21, but Furdge announced Jan. 20 that the planned startup would be delayed.

The district oversees Bearden Elementary, North Delta Alternative School in Sumner and West Tallahatchie High School in Webb.

IN THE PHOTO: A large sheet of metal roofing material rests against a utility pole after being blown off the roof of a nearby building at R.H. Bearden Elementary School in Sumner. (Photo by Lekeathia Hampton)