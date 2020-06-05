West Tallahatchie seniors to graduate Saturday

WEBB — West Tallahatchie High School will issue diplomas or certificates to seniors during graduation ceremonies scheduled for Saturday.

Originally announced as a drive-thru event, organizers eventually decided that commencement exercises would be held inside the school auditorium, as is customary.

While the venue is the same, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted planners to adopt an historically different program very similar to that utilized during Charleston High School’s send-off of seniors on May 22.

Following social distancing guidelines, there will be no mass gathering of spectators during this private affair. Seniors, accompanied by up to three invited guests, will walk into the auditorium one at a time, each accepting his or her diploma or certificate near the stage before the next candidate enters.

The West Tally Class of 2020 has co-valedictorians.

Libya Evans, the daughter of Ykesha and Robert Hatten of Glendora, is one of the co-valedictorians.

Kyla Washington, the daughter of Angelia Chandler and Kenneth Washington and the granddaughter of Denise Washington-Lockett and Willie Lockett, is the other co-valedictorian.

Frankeshia Foxx, the daughter of Marilyn Kindle of Webb, is the school’s salutatorian.

In addition to Evans, Washington and Foxx, the school’s honor graduates this year are Kavon Hooper, Lakedric Fultz, Aailyah Jenkins, Jasmine Hampton, Amilya Slaughter, Rai’leigh Gaither, Dae’quandra Willis, Sherkila Fry, Patrick Jenkins, Jo’Esha Hill, Markeese Lewis, Radreona Rembert, Mailque McGee, Zekeyla Jackson, Ron’dasha Gibbs, Antionette Williams and Latrencia Bounds.