West Tallahatchie Utilities under boil-water alert

West Tallahatchie Utilities Association has issued a precautionary boil water alert for the approximately 879 customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply in Tallahatchie County.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a system-wide pressure loss due to a power outage caused by weekend storms.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.