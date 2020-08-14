Which of these nine state flag finalists do you prefer?

JACKSON — Today, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected nine designs to advance to the next round (pending clearance of intellectual property rights).

In attendance were Reuben Anderson, Cyrus Ben, Sherri Carr Bevis, Frank Bordeaux, Mary Graham, Betsey Hamilton, Robyn Tannehill, and J. Mack Varner. T. J. Taylor joined the meeting via Zoom. The meeting was held at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Initially, the plan was for five final designs to be selected today.

The nine flags and a nonbinding public poll have been placed on the MDAH website: https://www.mdah.ms.gov/flagpoll. A public comment period will begin on Aug. 25. The poll and comments section will close at noon on Sept. 1.

The commission will meet again on Aug. 18 (8 a.m.), Aug. 25 (10:30 a.m.), and Sept. 2 (10:30 a.m.). At the Sept. 2 meeting, the commission will select a design to submit to the governor and the legislature.

Watch the Aug. 14 meeting on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Facebook page here. For more information email info@mdah.ms.gov.