Suntarine Perkins showed why he was deserving of his Mr. Football honor as the running back's 331-yard, four-touchdown performance helped propel Raleigh to their first-ever state championship as the Lions defeated Noxubee County 55-52.

"I told them that when the rankings came out (before the season) that it means nothing," Raleigh coach Ryan Higdon said. "The only ranking that matters is on Dec. 5. If you are No. 1 on Dec. 5, then you have done something, and shoot, we are there."

As potent as Perkins was on offense, the senior came up with a late interception with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Perkins scored to help Raleigh gain the cushion needed to help claim the Class 3A state title.

"He's the 3A football player of the year for a reason," Higdon said. "He's a special young man."

The 107 points scored between the two teams is the most in a Mississippi State championship. The two also combined 992 yards of total offense.

Going toe to toe with Perkins was Noxubee quarterback Kamario Taylor, who threw for five touchdowns and 282 yards.

The game opened as a shootout, with both teams combining to score 61 points in the first half. The scoring frenzy started with Perkins breaking out for a 74-yard touchdown run on the Lions' first play from scrimmage. Three plays later, Noxubee County responded with Taylor connecting with Jaylen King for a 53-yard touchdown. After scoring a successful 2-point conversion, Noxubee County held an 8-7 lead.

Raleigh answered two minutes later, with quarterback Jacob Bowen hitting Jay Owens for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 15-8. But Noxubee returned with a 2-minute drive as Taylor found Anthony Little for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 16-15 lead after a successful 2-point conversion.

Raleigh then fumbled the ball away on the ensuing kickoff, which led to Noxubee County pulling ahead after Little hauled in a 3-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 24-15 by the end of the first quarter.

Perkins sparked Raleigh's offense in the second quarter with a 52-yard touchdown run. However, Taylor found Little again for a 34-yard touchdown to make the score 32-23.

The Lions then put together a 9-play, 68-yard drive that ended with Javarious Walker scoring on a 5-yard to keep the score at 32-31 at halftime.

The fireworks didn't cease in the third quarter, with the Lions scoring on a 6-play, 66-yard drive in just under three minutes, with Kyvryn Moncrief scoring on an 8-yard run to give Raleigh a 39-32 lead. Noxubee County responded with Taylor hitting Dequardrion Welch for a 48-yard touchdown.

Perkins maintained his dominance and capped off a 10-play, 64-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown to help Raleigh hold a 47-40 lead. The Tigers again answered quickly with Martavius Wicks breaking out for a 72-yard touchdown, but with a failed two-point conversion Noxubee County trailed 47-46.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, Perkins then came up with his interception and touchdown. The Tigers managed to score again with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Little, but the defense failed to force the Lions into a three-and-out, which sealed the game. Little finished the game with seven catches for 134 yards and four touchdowns. Raleigh's Walker and Moncrief combined for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Bowen finished 4-for-4 with 75 yards and a touchdown.

Raleigh finishes the season 14-1 and on a nine-game win streak. Noxubee County, which ended the year 10-5, records its third state-runner in school history, with its last being in 2019.

