Although the rematch of last year's 5A state championship did anything but disappoint, the result was the same as Picayune successfully defended its crown with a 31-21 win over West Point.

Behind the efforts of stud running back Dante Dowell, Picayune overcame an early 11-point deficit as well as helped the Maroon Tide finish the season undefeated at 15-0, which is the first time since 1936.

"These guys, I just love them to death," Picayune coach Cody Stogner said. "They fought hard for 48 minutes right there. Give credit to West Points. That's just a heck of a football team. "We talked about chasing history this year. There has never been a team to go back-to-back…I say it all the time that they are not normal. These guys aren't normal. They are extraordinary with the things that they have done this year, and with the adversity they went through. Putting themselves in this situation is just awesome."

Dowell finished the game with 190 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, most of which came crucially in the second half.

"He's a great football player," Stogner said. "When you have great football players, you just have to let them play. We have had him for four years, and he has gotten better and better every year. We lean heavily on Dante. "It's really nice to hand it off to him 25 to 30 times a game. You have to give credit to those guys up front. They battle hard for him. We weren't the biggest, and we weren't the strongest up front, but it helps when you have guys in the backfield like that can make them look better too."

Despite overcoming the double-digit deficit, Picayune struck first as the Maroon Tide kicked a 27-yard field goal.

West Point responded with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Quinterion Tillman-Evans to Ahmari Cox to give the Green Wave a 7-3 lead. In the second quarter, Tillman-Evans continued to have the hot hand as Tillman-Vans connected with Cox for an 86-yard touchdown to go up 14-3.

Dowell then helped the Maroon Tide cap off a 10-play, 54-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to narrow the game to 14-9 at the half.

Dowell came up with two of his touchdowns and 95 yards in the second half.

Dowell first reached the end zone again at the beginning of the third quarter as he scored on a 22-yard run. A successful 2-point conversion gave the Marron Tide a 17-14 lead. With just over a minute to go, Darrell Smith caught a pass in the flat and broke out for an 80-yard touchdown to push Picayune's lead to 24-14.

West Point responded with an 8-yard touchdown by Kahnen Daniels to narrow the score to 24-21. However, Dowell broke out for a 37-yard touchdown run to give Picayune a two-score lead at 31-21. Notably, Picayune's Chris Davis also ran for 104 yards, while Tillman-Evans finished 3-for-5 with 139 yards and two touchdowns.

West Point ends the season with an 11-3 record. The Maroon Tide win their fifth state championship in school history and have now won 26 straight games after finishing the season 15-0.

