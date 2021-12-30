We can make up thousands of excuses for why we can’t do something in life. Addicts do the same thing when seeking the treatment they need.

The excuse they use this time of year is “it’s the holidays, and I want to spend time with my family,” pulling on the heartstrings of their family and avoiding getting the help they need. The holidays should be a joyous, happy, and relaxing time.

Most people still get stressed out during the holidays. Knowing your loved ones’ uses is hard enough; worrying about them during the holidays is even more complicated.

Addicts can be unpredictable. They make promises they can’t keep. No one wants to worry about having a happy holiday and what their loved one is going to do. They say they’ll come to spend time with you or their loved ones, then either don’t show up or show up and cause a scene.

It’s important you help your loved ones seek the treatment they need as soon as possible. The longer they wait, the worse it will get.

Many people have wanted treatment and waited until after the holidays, only to end up never seeing a treatment center or another holiday. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

If you have a loved one struggling with addiction, it is vitally important they get help before there is a tragedy.

Contact Narconon New Life Retreat in Denham Springs, Louisiana, for assistance in getting treatment for your loved one.

Call 225-243-5047 or visit https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org.