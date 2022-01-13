The Mississippi Valley State University marching band is scheduled to participate in Charleston’s 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. Lineup will begin an hour earlier near the former National Guard armory, located at 409 S. Cossar Ave.

“Churches, clubs, groups, organizations and anyone else that would like to participate in the parade are welcome,” said Carolyn Johnson, one of the organizers of the event, which is sponsored by a local committee.

Entry in the parade is free, and those who take part are asked to display a sign or banner honoring Dr. King.

For more information, contact Johnson at 647-1346 or Lillie Smith at 625-2055.

Charleston’s King Day parade normally would be held on Monday’s federal holiday, but it was moved up so Valley’s band could attend.

The 2021-22 edition of the MVSU marching band, known as the “Mean Green Marching Machine,” is about 110 members strong, according to a school spokesperson.

Sunday’s festivities, and similarly styled celebrations across the United States over the weekend and into Monday, are a part of the federal holiday begun in 1986 to observe King’s birthday each year on the third Monday of January, which is around the time of his actual birthday, Jan. 15.

King, who once came to Charleston as part of his work for nonviolent activism and social reform during the American civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on April 4, 1968. He was 39 years old. The Lorraine is now part of the National Civil Rights Museum.