Charleston High School held a special program Oct. 28 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pictured with one of the banners on display for students and others are, from left, Brenda Walton-Willis, president of the local Rally for a Cure to benefit the American Cancer Society, who was the guest speaker; and Rasheed DeBerry, CHS Career and Technical Education student services coordinator. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)