Springhill Volunteer Fire Department is selling chances on a grill to be given away at the Gateway to the Delta Festival in Charleston on Saturday. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

The Pit Boss Lexington wood pellet grill features digital controls that allow for precise temperature settings from 180 to 500 degrees, flame broil technology and a meat probe.

“All proceeds go to help buy much-needed equipment,” noted Springhill Fire Chief Raymond Radcliff, who added, “Donations are also welcomed.”

Radcliff said anyone wishing to purchase chances may contact him at 662-458-5850, see John Ball Burnett at State Farm Insurance in Charleston or contact any Springhill firefighter.