Tallahatchie County voters in Education District 6 are invited to go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, and cast a ballot to elect one of two candidates in the race for a seat on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees.

The polls on Tuesday open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal said some voters in Charleston districts 1, 2 and 3, as well as at Teasdale, are able to vote in the election.

Incumbent school trustee Lincoln “Buddy” Smith, 40, of 148 Martin Luther King Dr., Charleston, is opposed for reelection by Audra Denise Brown, 53, of 1217 Teasdale Road, Charleston.

To facilitate in-person absentee voting, the circuit clerk's office in Charleston will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Members of the East and West Tallahatchie school districts' five-member boards of trustees serve staggered five-year terms, with one seat in each school district coming up for election every fall.

In Education District 1, incumbent Lucinda Berryhill, 66, of Tutwiler, is unopposed for reelection to her seat on the West Tallahatchie school board.

There will be no other election in the county, and this is the only race appearing on the ballot.