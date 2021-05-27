PEARL – Local governments, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofits in the 31 disaster-declared counties (including Tallahatchie) and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians that were impacted by the Feb. 11-19, 2021, winter storm (FEMA Disaster 4598) are encouraged to apply for federal public assistance before the June 3 deadline.

The following 31 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are included in the major disaster declaration and are eligible to apply: Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston and Yazoo.

Local governments, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofits should complete their application for public assistance by June 3 and can visit https://grantee.fema.gov to begin the process.

In order to receive federal financial assistance for the February winter storm, FEMA must approve projects submitted by local governments, tribes and certain nonprofits through the application process.

The purpose of the Public Assistance Grant Program is to support communities recovering from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and restoring public infrastructure.