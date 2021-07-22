JACKSON — Admission to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History will be free in honor of Emmett Till’s birthday on Sunday, July 25.

Admission will also include the special exhibit, "I AM A MAN: Civil Rights Photographs in the American South, 1960–1970."

Museum staff will highlight Till’s life and legacy through guided tours at noon and 3 p.m.

"As we embark on the birthday of our beloved Emmett Till, let's reflect on how this young man created a movement of people who wanted more for themselves and their communities," said Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. "In honor of the day that he was born, July 25, 1941, the Two Mississippi Museums will offer free admission to our visitors to read and to learn more about the life of this 14-year-old who was taken from the world too soon."

Emmett Till was born in Chicago on July 25, 1941. In August 1955, he was kidnapped and brutally lynched by two white men while visiting relatives in Money, Mississippi. He was allegedly accused of flirting with a white woman inside a local general store. The assailants, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, were arrested for Till’s murder but later acquitted by an all-white jury.

Till’s mother, Mamie Till Bradley, insisted on an open-casket funeral so the world could see what horror was done to her son. Later in 1956, Bryant and Milam confessed to the murder in a magazine article; however, no additional charges were ever filed.

Till’s death ignited the civil rights movement across the nation as numerous activists fought to put an end to racial discrimination and injustice in the South, including Mississippi NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers, who assisted in investigating Till’s murder.

Emmett Till’s story is featured in the gallery, "A Closed Society," of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Safety precautions at the museums include requiring all visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Masks are available on site. Regular museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the museums is free on Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets online here. Tickets are not required on Sundays.

The museums are located at 222 North Street in Jackson. For more information, email info@mdah.ms.gov.