With Halloween falling on Sunday this year, there is widespread consensus that trick-or-treating will be conducted on the day before — Saturday, Oct. 30, and in Charleston that also means an organized trunk or treat extravaganza.

The Charleston Police Department is sponsoring the Halloween-themed event Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Fittingly, the theme of the trunk or treat, being held on the Charleston Court Square, is "Scare on the Square."

Citizens are invited to decorate a vehicle trunk, dress themselves in Halloween garb, if desired, and pass out candy and other goodies to children during this festive event.

Although officials did request that anyone planning to decorate a vehicle or to pass out candy first contact Charleston City Hall at 647-5841, Police Chief Jerry Williams II this week said latecomers will be welcome.

Due to the pandemic, Charleston's trunk or treat was canceled in 2020.