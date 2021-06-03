In an emergency alert sent out at 12:20 p.m., the National Weather Service in Memphis announced that a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Tallahatchie County has been extended until 2 p.m. today.

The warning was originally set to expire at 2.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," NWS noted in the alert. "Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

According to a separate statement, "Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area."

All or portions of Bolivar, Calhoun, Coahoma, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties are under a Flash Flood Warning.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads," NWS added.