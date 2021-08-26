The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a flash flood watch for Calhoun, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties in North Mississippi, and Fayette County in West Tennessee, until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall associated with now Tropical Depression Ida is expected to affect portions of the Mid-South through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.

Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.

Among the cities included in this flash flood watch are Batesville, Bruce, Calhoun City, Charleston, Coffeeville, Holly Springs, Marks, Oxford, Senatobia and Water Valley in Mississippi, and Somerville in Tennessee.