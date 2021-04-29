On Saturday, the Tallahatchie County Safe Room at 185 S. Market St. in Charleston will be utilized by the Mississippi State Department of Health for a three-hour vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. until noon.

Vaccinations are available for anyone 16 and older. No appointment is necessary and no documentation is required.

Second doses of the vaccine will be available at these locations three weeks later.

As of Tuesday morning, MSDH statistics showed that 3,393 people in Tallahatchie County had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That translates to 25% of the total population. Of that number, 2,794 residents — 20% of the population — have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 6,077 dosage units of vaccine had been administered in Tallahatchie County.