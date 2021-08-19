After a one-year pandemic-induced hiatus, plus a postponement from its usual time slot this past spring, the local American Cancer Society chapter will hold its “Rally for a Cure” fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Charleston High School gymnasium.

The event will get underway at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. A walkathon begins at 10 behind the CHS gym.

ACS president Brenda Walton-Willis said the Rally is being held at CHS due to ongoing construction at the longtime event venue, the old gym at Charleston Elementary.

The Rally will feature a familiar lineup of offerings, including entertainment, booths, a sweet shoppe, cake walk, silent auction, luminary service and a noontime balloon liftoff to remember cancer victims and to honor cancer survivors. Rally T-shirts also will be available.

"We are appealing to everyone, Tallahatchie County, asking for your participation in this event," said Walton-Willis. "Remember, cancer never sleeps."

For more information, contact Walton-Wills at 662-752-9267.