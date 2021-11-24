Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and in the grand tradition of blockbuster sales, The Sun-Sentinel is offering big savings on a subscription for new or former subscribers of the newspaper who live in Tallahatchie County.

For one day only — Friday, Nov. 26 — new or inactive in-county subscribers can sign up to get 13 months of news, sports and information for just $13. That’s a whopping 77% off the single-copy newsstand price.

“This is the lowest rate you will see on a subscription of 13 months,” said Sun-Sentinel Editor and Publisher Clay McFerrin.

Under the terms of this deal, new or past subscribers will get 56 weekly issues of the print edition of Tallahatchie County’s newspaper delivered to their mailbox, plus complimentary 24/7 access to The Sun-Sentinel’s website.

“On the website, you can read a digital version of the newspaper, find local and state news, sports and more,” said McFerrin. “Full website access is included with every print subscription at no additional cost.”

To take advantage of this special offer, sign up at www.tallahatchienews.ms/Friday.

You can also stop by The Sun-Sentinel office at 149 Court Square in Charleston between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon, and from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, or simply call 662-647-8462 and pay with a credit card or debit card.

Don't forget! When Black Friday is gone, so is this special deal.