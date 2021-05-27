Judge Steve Ross handed down the following decisions during the May 6 and May 20 sessions of Tallahatchie County Justice Court for the First Judicial District in Charleston, according to information on file in the justice court clerk’s office.

Ages were unavailable.

May 6

• Elizabeth Aycox, of 6692 Ascalmore Creek Road, Cascilla, had a charge of trespassing remanded to the court files.

• Lauren Amber Brower, of 110 Johnson St., Batesville, failed to appear, guilty of speeding (76-85 mph), $198

• Emily Cockerham, of 1238 Ascalmore Creek Road, Cascilla, had a charge of contributing to delinquency remanded to the court files.

• Jenny Rodgers, of Ascalmore Creek Road, Cascilla, had a charge of petit larceny remanded to file.

• Brittany Gabriel Spraglin, of 406 S. Franklin St., Charleston, failed to appear, guilty of no driver’s license, $311

• Calvin Weston, of 2426 Smith Road, Cascilla, failed to appear, guilty of concealed weapon, $431

• Heath Griffin, of 260 Bonner Road, Enid, guilty of bad check, $614

May 20

• Johnny Terrel Anderson, of 205 Mitchener Road, Tutwiler, guilty of no driver’s license, $311; guilty of no motor vehicle liability insurance, $410.50

• Orenthal Brooks, Depot Street, Charleston, guilty of malicious mischief, $1,564

• Joe Eddie Cashaw, of 239 Byars Road, Charleston, guilty of speeding (66-75 mph), $173; guilty of seat belt law violation, $35

• John Tyler Wortham, of 304 N. Market St., Charleston, guilty of improper passing, $166

• Willie James Thomas, of 4920 Miss. Highway 32 Central, Charleston, guilty of seat belt law violation, $35

• Rickey Lee Sutton, of 166 Burns Circle, Oakland, guilty of no motor vehicle liability insurance, $410.50

• Shymara Symone Simmons, of 505 E. Chestnut St., Charleston, guilty of speeding (66-75 mph), $173

• Kayla Ashonna Little, of 11 Hill Repair Road, Glendora, guilty of careless driving, $171; guilty of speeding (101-120 mph), $247

• Charles N. Hargett, of 1007 Hargett Dr., Charleston, guilty of speeding (76-85 mph), $198

• Perry Lynn Gwynn, of 3939 Balfour St., Memphis, guilty of speeding (76-85 mph), $198

• Laquitta Deshea Freelon, of 6497 County Road 222, Coffeeville, guilty of speeding (76-85 mph), $198; guilty of tint law violation, $161